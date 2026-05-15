West Asia conflict: 'The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable', PM Modi tells Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

India stands ready to offer full assistance in restoring tranquillity to West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday, 15 May, during discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“We condemned the attacks on the UAE,” Modi said in his opening remarks in the meeting with the UAE leader.

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The Modi-Al Nahyan summit occurred briefly after the prime minister arrived in the Gulf state for the opening segment of his five-country trip that further encompasses four European nations. The UAE, which houses a major US defence installation, has faced targeted Iranian assaults during the persisting US-Israeli conflict against Iran.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the main topic of discussion between PM Modi and UAE President Al Nahyan? ⌵ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the West Asia conflict and India's readiness to assist in restoring tranquillity. They also focused on strengthening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including energy, investment, and supply chains. 2 Why did PM Modi express that the targeting of the UAE is unacceptable? ⌵ PM Modi stated that the way the UAE has been targeted is unacceptable, referencing targeted Iranian assaults during the ongoing US-Israeli conflict against Iran. He also commended the UAE's restraint in handling the situation. 3 What agreements were signed between India and the UAE during PM Modi's visit? ⌵ During PM Modi's visit, India and the UAE signed an MoU on Strategic Petroleum Reserves, an agreement on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supplies, and an MoU on establishing a Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar. They also signed an Agreement on Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership. 4 How did the UAE welcome PM Modi's aircraft upon entering their airspace? ⌵ Upon entering UAE airspace, PM Modi's aircraft was escorted by UAE F-16 fighter jets as a gesture of diplomatic honour, underscoring the strong ties between the two nations. 5 What is the significance of the MoU on Strategic Petroleum Reserves between India and the UAE? ⌵ The MoU on Strategic Petroleum Reserves establishes a framework for collaboration on building, maintaining, or storing emergency crude oil supplies. This serves as an energy safety net to stabilize supply chains and mitigate the effects of volatile global oil prices.

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The prime minister emphasised that the repercussions of the West Asian struggle are being experienced worldwide.

PM Modi was greeted at the runway by Al Nahyan, signalling the significance of this visit. The Indian PM was also granted a formal guard of honour. In a unique tribute, his plane was flanked by combat aircraft of the UAE.

Modi further said: "The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable", but "the way UAE has handled the current situation with restraint is praiseworthy."

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"India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia," he added.

In a social media post, Modi credited the UAE president for his "kind hospitality" in welcoming him at the Abu Dhabi airfield. During his time in Abu Dhabi, Modi is further slated to conduct talks centring on the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and granular deliberations on the quickly shifting landscape in West Asia.

"I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening the ties between India and the UAE across key sectors, such as energy, investment, supply chains, and more," he said.

Fuel stability is expected to be a primary focus of the talks, as India tracks growing volatility in the Gulf zone amid anxieties regarding petroleum stocks and shipping lanes. The trip arrives amid the environment of expanding friction between Gulf authorities over crude output strategies, the Strait of Hormuz closure and regional partnerships involving Israel and Iran.

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The shifting political forces in West Asia — increasingly moulded by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iran — have introduced new hurdles to India's tactical and international considerations in the area. The UAE's current choice to depart the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has similarly sparked interest, with experts reading the shift as evidence of rising tension inside the oil exporters' group and Abu Dhabi's desire to follow a more autonomous power strategy.

After the UAE portion of the mission, Modi will visit the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy for sessions intended to bolster synergy in sectors including commerce, innovation, funding and sustainable energy projects.

Attack on Indian-flagged ship off Oman's coast ‘unacceptable’ New Delhi said that an Indian-flagged ship had been attacked off the coast of Oman on Wednesday and all crew on board were safe.

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"The attack ... is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement did not say who had carried out the attack.

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