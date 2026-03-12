West Asia crisis: IGL assures uninterrupted PNG, CNG supply amid LPG shortage concerns

As question mark hovers over an uninterrupted gas supply in India amid the West Asia conflict which entered Day 13 today, Thursday, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has assured an uninterrupted supply of domestic PNG for household cooking and CNG for fueling for public transport.

The assurance has come amid global energy market disruptions caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In a post on X, the IGL said that supply of natural gas remains a top priority for them. “As per the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, dated 9th March 2026, the supply of natural gas to Domestic PNG and CNG shall be treated as top most Priority Sector,” it said.

“Accordingly we would like to assure the uninterrupted supply of Domestic PNG for household cooking and CNG for fueling for public transport and private vehicles to maintain urban mobility as per the government mandate and availability of natural gas supply,” it assured.

IGL further stated that it remains focused on maintaining high standards of service and ensuring that customer needs remain at the centre of its operations.

The gas distributor also asserted that the public limited company remains “persistent in its commitment to excellence, ensuring that customer service is at the heart of every endeavor we undertake.”

The global energy markets are seeing increased volatility amid disruptions in crude oil and natural gas supplies. Due to maritime trade routes, natural gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) are also witnessing disruptions in India.

One of the key factors that are resulting in the supply disruptions is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a vital shipping route for energy.

According to industry developments, crude oil supply is facing significant disruptions primarily due to the escalating military conflict in the Middle East. The disruptions have pushed benchmark prices such as Brent crude to around USD 100 per barrel.

Meanwhile, as the world faces disruptions, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first address, said that the Strait of Hormuz should stay closed. The statement was read by an anchor on state television.

Khamenei said, “The lever of closing the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used. Studies have been conducted on opening other fronts where the enemy has little experience and would be highly vulnerable, and their activation will take place if the state of war persists and in accordance with national interests.”

(With inputs from agencies)

