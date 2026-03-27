West Asia Crisis: EAM Jaishankar raises Global South's concerns over energy, fertilizer, food security at G7 meeting

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday conveyed uncertainties arising from the conflict in West Asia and called for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains.

Speaking at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting session in France, he also highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains.

During the summit, the minister pushed for a comprehensive overhaul of international institutions to better reflect modern realities.

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Jaishankar highlighted the "need for reforms in global governance, including urgent changes to the UN Security Council, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains," while also championing the concerns of the Global South regarding food and energy security.

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Addressing the economic fallout of the West Asia crisis in a separate session, the minister warned of the persistent "uncertainties" threatening global commerce.

He called for the establishment of more "resilient trade corridors and supply chains" to mitigate the impact of the ongoing conflict on international markets.

Global South's concerns "Shared views about IMEC at the second session of the @G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with invited partners. The uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia only make a stronger case for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains. At the same time, India's FTAs with the European Union, EFTA members and UK have enhanced the utility of IMEC. Appreciate the wide support and enthusiasm to realise this important connectivity initiative," he said in a social media post.

"Spoke at the @G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting session with invited partners on reform of global governance. Highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains. Specifically raised Global South's concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security," the minister said in another post on X.

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G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Jaishankar, who is presently in France for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on March 26-27, where he has engaged in a series of bilateral discussions with counterparts from France, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ukraine.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the External Affairs Minister had met his counterparts from France, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, and Ukraine on the sidelines of G7 Summit.

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"Our conversations with global partners continue. The External Affairs Minister is currently in France for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on 26-27 March. On the sidelines, he met his counterparts from France, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, and Ukraine," Jaiswal said.

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"Discussions covered bilateral ties as well as developments in West Asia. At the first session, he spoke on global governance reform, stressing the urgency of UN Security Council reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains. He also raised Global South concerns over energy, fertiliser, and food security. In the second session, he conveyed uncertainties arising from the conflict in West Asia and called for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains," he added.

Key Takeaways Urgent reforms in global governance and the UN Security Council are necessary to address contemporary challenges.

The impact of conflicts in West Asia on global commerce highlights the need for resilient trade corridors.

The Global South's concerns over energy, fertilizer, and food security must be prioritized in international discussions.