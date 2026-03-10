The war in West Asia is beginning to ripple into India Inc’s hiring plans, with companies reviewing expansion plans and slowing recruitment for roles based in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
West Asia conflict clouds Gulf dream for India Inc hires, bonuses may shrink
SummaryEscalating conflict in West Asia has pushed India Inc into a wait-and-watch mode, delaying expansion and senior hiring in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
