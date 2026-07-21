Safety vs biz concerns split India's pilots as Gulf tensions rage again

As renewed US-Iran hostilities raise concerns over the safety of civilian aircraft operating in West Asia, a section of India's commercial pilots wants flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other Gulf destinations suspended until the government completes a fresh threat assessment. The country's largest pilots' association, however, disagrees, saying Indian carriers should not stop flying and lose out while the war-hit region's own airlines continue with their services.
The Airline Pilots' Association of India (Alpa India) has written to civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), seeking immediate suspension of commercial flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until authorities complete a comprehensive security assessment.
Alpa India is a member association of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (Ifalpa), which represents over 100,000 pilots globally. In India, Alpa has over 2,500 members.