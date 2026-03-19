New Delhi: The West Asia war is complicating India’s re-entry into global wheat markets, but it is also redrawing trade routes in favour of its eastern heartland. As sea-bound shipments turn costlier and more uncertain, exporters are pivoting to nearby land-border markets such as Nepal and Bangladesh—leveraging faster, more reliable road and rail routes in a shift that could support better price realization for farmers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, three people directly involved in the process told Mint.
As war hits trade, Bihar, UP wheat farmers take to border routes
SummaryThe West Asia war is impacting India's wheat exports, prompting a shift to land-border markets such as Nepal and Bangladesh. This shift could benefit farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by improving prices as logistical costs decrease.
New Delhi: The West Asia war is complicating India’s re-entry into global wheat markets, but it is also redrawing trade routes in favour of its eastern heartland. As sea-bound shipments turn costlier and more uncertain, exporters are pivoting to nearby land-border markets such as Nepal and Bangladesh—leveraging faster, more reliable road and rail routes in a shift that could support better price realization for farmers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, three people directly involved in the process told Mint.