As war hits trade, Bihar, UP wheat farmers take to border routes

Soaring prices

Global prices had inched up even before the war between US-Israel and Iran started end February. The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged 108.6 points in February, up 1.1% from January, but still 3.5% lower than its level a year ago. World wheat prices rose 1.8% on-month in February, supported by reports of frost and increased winterkill risks in wheat-growing parts of Europe and the US. “Logistical disruptions in the Russian Federation and continuing tensions in the Black Sea region also contributed to the increase,” the FAO report released on 6 March said.