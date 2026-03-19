As war hits trade, Bihar, UP wheat farmers take to border routes

New Delhi: The West Asia war is complicating India’s re-entry into global wheat markets, but it is also redrawing trade routes in favour of its eastern heartland. As sea-bound shipments turn costlier and more uncertain, exporters are pivoting to nearby land-border markets such as Nepal and Bangladesh—leveraging faster, more reliable road and rail routes in a shift that could support better price realization for farmers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, three people directly involved in the process told Mint.