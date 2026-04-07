West Asia war: India activates helpline numbers, urges citizens in Iran to remain indoors as Trump warns Tehran

India's Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory and shared helpline numbers on Tuesday for Indian nationals in Iran amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington DC, who have been involved in a war since 28 February this year.

"In view of the rapidly evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran are advised to stay put where they are, shelter in place and avoid further movements," the MEA advisory read.

It also said that the "Indian Embassy remains available to guide Indian nationals in Iran" and can be contacted through these helpline numbers:

+98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 912 810 9109, +98 993 217 9359.

An email id has also been shared: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

The MEA has also said that "Any movement within Iran and to the border crossings of Iran may be considered only in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Tehran and after obtaining explicit guidance of the Embassy."

Trump warns Iran of obliteration This advisory comes amid a stern warning issued to Iran by US President Donald Trump, who has warned the former of obliterating their entire civilisation if they do not open the Strait of Hormuz by the deadline he has given.

In a message on his social media platform TruthSocial, the US President said on Tuesday, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World," the US President also said.



Tehran forms human chains around power plants Iranians in the city of Ilam formed a human chain on Tuesday to demonstrate their defiance against Trump's threays. As per Iranian news agency Tasnim, the gathering was organised in order to condemn the American administration's warnings of potential strikes on Iran's critical infrastructure, which include bridges and power plants.

This mobilisation aligns with Iran's national effort to shield its strategic assets. Amid rising tensions and threats from the US to target civilian infrastructure, and now Trump warning of potential all-out destruction, Iran's Deputy Sports Minister, Alireza Rahimi, called on the nation's athletes and artists to form "human chains" around power plants. This is seen as a symbolic and physical attempt to deter potential airstrikes following a series of specific ultimatums from the US administration.