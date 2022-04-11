West Asian deserts may help alleviate droughts over South Asia: Study

“Spatially, irrespective of the phase of ENSO, the high aerosol loading conditions are associated with increased winds over the Arabian Sea, shifting eastward towards the Indian mainland and enhancing rainfall over Central India and elsewhere across the Indian landmass. In contrast, the low aerosol loading conditions over the AS are associated with reduced winds, shifting westward away from the Indian mainland, suppressing rainfall over Central India," the study reflects.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}