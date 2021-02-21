OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal: 12 companies of CAPF arrive ahead of polls
CAPF personnel will now retire at a uniform age of 60 years, a government order said on Monday. (PTI)
West Bengal: 12 companies of CAPF arrive ahead of polls

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 04:17 PM IST ANI

Around 12 companies of Central Armed Police Forces reached West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy Central Forces in the state for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, sources said.

"One company have reached in Naihati, Bhatpara areas of the Barrackpore constituency," according to sources.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has been appealing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy Central Forces in the state at the earliest claiming there is a 'sense of fear' among people ahead of elections.

West Bengal BJP Vice President Pratap Banerjee on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission of India and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over "attack on Parivartan Yatra at Minakha Bazar, Basirhat, North 24 Paragnas on February 20" allegedly by Trinamool Congress members.In the letter, Banerjee urged the Home Minister and Election Commission to take action and ensure the peaceful conduct of elections.

"...after seeing the success of such Parivartan Yatra and gaining popularity among the people, AITC's miscreants threw non-stop bombs and bricks as well as air-firing upon such Parivartan Yatra at Minakha Bazar, near Cheital Bridge, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas on February 20, 2021, at 4.30 pm in the presence of Media. Local police were mute spectator, now West Bengal police are became AITC cadres," said Banerjee in the letter.

He alleged that due to 'ruthless bombing and bricks-throwing' many supporters of BJP, along with innocent people were injured, and vehicles were damaged.

"Despite the prior intimation, local administration did not take any steps toward safety and security of the participants of such Parivartan Yatra.SP, North 24 Parganas should be transferred immediately on such failure on his part," the BJP leader said.(ANI)

