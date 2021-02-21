West Bengal: 12 companies of CAPF arrive ahead of polls

"...after seeing the success of such Parivartan Yatra and gaining popularity among the people, AITC's miscreants threw non-stop bombs and bricks as well as air-firing upon such Parivartan Yatra at Minakha Bazar, near Cheital Bridge, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas on February 20, 2021, at 4.30 pm in the presence of Media. Local police were mute spectator, now West Bengal police are became AITC cadres," said Banerjee in the letter.