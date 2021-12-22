OPEN APP
West Bengal: 29 students of a residential school test positive for Covid-19
KALYANI : An official informed on Wednesday that twenty nine students of a residential school in Kalyani district of West Bengal have tested positive for Covid-19.

The students studied in classes nine and ten of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani.

The official further said that the parents have been asked to take the students back home. 

The students found Covid-19 positive were advised home quarantine as they have symptoms of cough and cold.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kalyani, Hirak Mandal said the other students of the school and teachers are also being tested for Covid-19.

