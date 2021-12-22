West Bengal: 29 students of a residential school test positive for Covid-19

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

KALYANI : An official informed on Wednesday that twenty nine students of a residential school in Kalyani district of West Bengal have tested positive for Covid-19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KALYANI : An official informed on Wednesday that twenty nine students of a residential school in Kalyani district of West Bengal have tested positive for Covid-19.

The students studied in classes nine and ten of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The students studied in classes nine and ten of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The official further said that the parents have been asked to take the students back home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official further said that the parents have been asked to take the students back home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The students found Covid-19 positive were advised home quarantine as they have symptoms of cough and cold.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kalyani, Hirak Mandal said the other students of the school and teachers are also being tested for Covid-19.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}