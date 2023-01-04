West Bengal: 4 US returnees test positive for Omicron sub-variant BF.7

West Bengal: 4 US returnees test positive for Omicron sub-variant BF.72 min read . 10:28 PM IST
The West Bengal Health Department on Wednesday informed that four travelers who had returned from the United States have tested positive for the Covid-19 Omicron subvariant BF.7 . The sub variant is reportedly responsible for driving the sudden surge of Covid cases in US and China.
India on Wednesday reported 175 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active tally to 2,570. Recently, four cases of the BF.7 variant, which is behind China's recent infection surge, has been reported from India.
Wednesday's addition takes the tally of BF.7 cases in India to a total of 8.
Several Omicron variants are currently circulating in India and these include XBB, recombination of BA.2.75 and BJ.1., and BA.2.75, BQ.1, BA.2 (which was the dominant variant during January-February and cause a massive infection surge across the country)
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said that China's recent Covid-19 outbreak is predominantly led by the Omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7, which together account for 97.5% of all local infections.
The data was based on an analysis of more than 2,000 genomes by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the WHO said.
According to INSACOG, the dominant variants in India are XBB and BA.2.75.
XBB and its sublineages account for 56% of the Covid cases in the country. Key symptoms related to the variant are runny nose, sore throat, fever and headache.
Meanwhile, BA.2.75 sub variant of the Omicron now accounts for 44% of the infections. However, it was one of the most circulating CovidD variants for five months starting from July. Its symptoms include cough, cold, fever, congested nose, sore throat and fatigue.
-Sore throat
-Runny nose
-Blocked nose
-Sneezing
-Cough without phlegm
-Headache
-Cough with phlegm
-Hoarse voice
-Muscle aches and pains
-An altered sense of smell
The list has been collated by ZOE Healthy Study, which has keenly observed the symptoms of COVID from the initial phase and has been updating its list since then.
