Home >News >India >West Bengal: 6 BJP workers injured in bomb blast, victims blame TMC

West Bengal: 6 BJP workers injured in bomb blast, victims blame TMC

Family members of the injured people claimed that the six are supporters of the BJP and were attacked by Trinamool Congress activists when they were coming from a marriage ceremony.
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Staff Writer

  • On Friday night, miscreants threw crude bombs at the group while they were returning from a wedding. The injured have been rushed to the Canning Subdivision Hospital for further treatment

At least six people have suffered grievous injuries after some miscreants hurled crude bombs at them in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

Two of them are in a critical condition.

The incident happened at the residence of one of the injured persons in the Gosaba area on Friday night, according to a PTI report.

As per reports, those people are BJP workers.

On Friday night, miscreants threw crude bombs at the group while they were returning from a wedding. The injured have been rushed to the Canning Subdivision Hospital for further treatment.

They have alleged that the miscreants threw bombs at them on their way back from the wedding. Police have started an investigation into the incident. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Canning Subdivision Hospital, reported news agency ANI.

Among the injured are Shovan Debnath, Vikram Shil, Arpan Debnath, Swapan Kurali, Mahadev Naik and another.

"We are aware of the claims of their family members. It seems that they were manufacturing bombs when the blast occurred. We are investigating the matter and talking to local people," an officer told PTI.

