West Bengal: 6 people die due to thunderstorm amid heavy downpour after days of heatwave
West Bengal: As the state welcomed rainfall after days of heatwave, harsh weather and thunderstorms killed nearly six people in southern districts on Monday
Thunderstorms in southern part of West Bengal killed six people on Monday after the state witnessed significant rainfall across districts. The sudden change in weather was seen as a relief from prolonged heatwaves. However, harsh weather resulted in infrastructure damage and even impacted flight services in the state.