West Bengal: As the state welcomed rainfall after days of heatwave, harsh weather and thunderstorms killed nearly six people in southern districts on Monday

Thunderstorms in southern part of West Bengal killed six people on Monday after the state witnessed significant rainfall across districts. The sudden change in weather was seen as a relief from prolonged heatwaves. However, harsh weather resulted in infrastructure damage and even impacted flight services in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to severe rainfall and thunderstorms, six people including a married couple, died in multiple districts of south Bengal, reported PTI referring to a Disaster Management Department official. The top districts in Bengal which received major damage due to thunderstorms were Nadia, Purulia and Purba Bardhaman districts.

Impact of rainfall on train services According to the news agency, there was a severe impact of the rainfall and thunderstorms on train services in different parts of the state. Suburban train services on the Sealdah-Canning line of Eastern Railway's Sealdah division were halted for nearly an over due to destruction on the train route. Due to high-speed wind and severe rainfall, plantain leaves fell on an overhead electric traction wire during a thunderstorm, an official told PTI. Train services were affected from 8 pm to 9.15 pm, he said.

Bengal rainfall: Kolkata-bound flights diverted due to rains The drastic change in Bengal weather also impacted a few Kolkata-bound flights from other destinations. Many of them were diverted to other destinations due to bad weather, Airports Authority of India (AAI) sources told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to unfavourable weather, three incoming flights to Kolkata – two from Delhi and one from Bagdogra – were forced to be diverted to other airports.

Apart from the three flights, a Ranchi-bound flight from Kolkata was not able to take off because of thunderstorms, reported PTI. The Met Department has forecast thunderstorms in the region till May 10.

Thunderstorms in Bengal to continue till May 10 According to the weather forecasting agency, similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in the state for the next three to four days. As per the prediction, there are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall along with gusty winds in several parts of the state. More districts of West Bengal are likely to experience similar weather conditions due to a cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

