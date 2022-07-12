The TPR in Paschim Bardhaman was 18.56 per cent, while it was 17.85 in Kalimpong and 14.38 in the 'health district' of Basirhat. Howrah has a TPR of 14.23 per cent, followed by 14.14 in Purba Bardhaman, 13.13 in Kolkata and 10.15 in Nadia. Nine districts and health districts with a positivity rate of 5-10 per cent are listed as yellow.