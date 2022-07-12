West Bengal: 9 districts log above 10% Covid positivity rate, 11 red zones identified2 min read . 05:46 PM IST
- The survey, conducted from 7-8 July, revealed that the test positivity rate had crossed 20% in some areas also
KOLKATA :Now concerns have raised over West Bengal's rising positivity rate of coronavirus cases, as the state logged logged 1,915 fresh cases on Monday. The state's total positivity rate surged to 21.29 percent.
A sentinel survey conducted for the fifth time by the West Bengal health Department has revealed that nine districts in the state have a positivity rate of above 10% including state capital Kolkata.
The survey, conducted from July 7-8, revealed that the test positivity rate (TPR) had crossed 20 per cent in some areas also. This has forced the health department to categorise at least 11 places as red zones, an official of the stte health department said.
West Bengal had reported 2,962 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 17.36 per cent, as per the Health Department.
When enquired about shutting down schools and colleges in the state owing to the spike in Covid cases, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu had said that the decision remains int he hands of the health department and that the educational institutions would not be closed for now.
"Murshidabad is the only district where the positivity rate is below 1%," the official said.
In the 'health district' of Nandigram, the TPR was 24.6 per cent, followed by 23.75 in North 24 Parganas and 19.10 in Darjeeling. Uttar Dinajpur in fourth place with a positivity of 16.25 per cent, the survey found.
The TPR in Paschim Bardhaman was 18.56 per cent, while it was 17.85 in Kalimpong and 14.38 in the 'health district' of Basirhat. Howrah has a TPR of 14.23 per cent, followed by 14.14 in Purba Bardhaman, 13.13 in Kolkata and 10.15 in Nadia. Nine districts and health districts with a positivity rate of 5-10 per cent are listed as yellow.
Six others have a TPR between 1-5%, the department said.
Sentinel surveillance is the monitoring of the rate of occurrence of a specific disease through a voluntary network of doctors and laboratories, aiming to assess the stability in health levels of a population of a particular region. For the survey, 400 samples were collected from every hospital in the 23 districts and health districts of the state.
