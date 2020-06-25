West Bengal active cases decline, Gujarat curve stable

The number of active cases in India has risen 16% over the past week. Among the states with the highest case-load, Telangana has reported the biggest surge in active cases, while the number has declined in Delhi and West Bengal due to a surge in recoveries. Gujarat, where active cases have been declining recently, saw a negligible rise this week. Active cases have risen in Uttar Pradesh (6,375), and the state is now fourth on the list of worst-hit states. The recent surge in Haryana, however, seemed to subside with just a 3% increase in active cases.