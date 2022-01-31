OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  West Bengal allows flights from Delhi, Mumbai to operate daily. Details here
Listen to this article

The West Bengal government on Monday announced a number of Covid curn relaxation. 

The government announced that Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata flights can now operate daily provided they adhere to Covid norms and all passengers carry a negative RT-PCR test. 

The state also allowed flights from the United Kingdom to operate daily with an RT-PCR test rider. 

West Bengal on Sunday registered  3427 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. A decline from what the state was registering towards early January. 

The West Bengal government had on 3 January restricted flights from national capital Delhi and financial capital Mumbai after these cities reported a spike in Covid cases. 

Flights from Delhi and Mumbai were allowed to touch Dumdum only three days a week from 5 January. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that night curfew will be in force across the state between 11 pm till 5 am instead of earlier 10 pm to 5 am.

Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls will operate at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places will also reopen with Covid safety protocols, the Bengal CM has said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said the schools for classes 8 to 12 will reopen from 3 February as the Covid-19 pandemic situation has improved in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout