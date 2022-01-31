West Bengal allows flights from Delhi, Mumbai to operate daily. Details here

West Bengal allows flights from Delhi, Mumbai to operate daily. Details here1 min read . 05:30 PM IST
- The state also allowed flights from the United Kingdom to operate daily with an RT-PCR test rider.
The West Bengal government on Monday announced a number of Covid curn relaxation.
The government announced that Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata flights can now operate daily provided they adhere to Covid norms and all passengers carry a negative RT-PCR test.
The state also allowed flights from the United Kingdom to operate daily with an RT-PCR test rider.
West Bengal on Sunday registered 3427 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. A decline from what the state was registering towards early January.
The West Bengal government had on 3 January restricted flights from national capital Delhi and financial capital Mumbai after these cities reported a spike in Covid cases.
Flights from Delhi and Mumbai were allowed to touch Dumdum only three days a week from 5 January.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that night curfew will be in force across the state between 11 pm till 5 am instead of earlier 10 pm to 5 am.
Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls will operate at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places will also reopen with Covid safety protocols, the Bengal CM has said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said the schools for classes 8 to 12 will reopen from 3 February as the Covid-19 pandemic situation has improved in the state.
