West Bengal allows full occupancy in cinema halls

The West Bengal government on Monday allowed 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls and multiplexes, as per a notification.

Cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres can allow 100 per cent occupancy without any restrictive seating arrangement, it said.

The government had earlier restricted sitting to every alternative seat.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had allowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres on January 30.

The state government said that all standard COVID protocols stipulated by the Centre must be adhered to.

Welcoming the order, Eastern India Motion Pictures' Association office-bearer Ratan Saha told PTI, "We have instructed our hall staff to rearrange the seats in compliance with the directive."

Saha, who also owns a single-screen hall and a multiplex chain, said that without any big-budget release, it would be difficult to draw the audience to the cinema halls.

