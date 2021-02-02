Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal allows full occupancy in cinema halls
A cinema staff disinfects Cinema hall premises,

West Bengal allows full occupancy in cinema halls

1 min read . 07:53 AM IST Staff Writer

Cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres can allow 100 per cent occupancy without any restrictive seating arrangement

The West Bengal government on Monday allowed 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls and multiplexes, as per a notification.

The West Bengal government on Monday allowed 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls and multiplexes, as per a notification.

Cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres can allow 100 per cent occupancy without any restrictive seating arrangement, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet till 5 pm today

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST

Tobacco taxes too low to control smoking

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Global food trade has been upended by a container crisis

5 min read . 07:50 AM IST

Huge snowstorm hits US east coast, disrupting virus vaccinations

3 min read . 07:37 AM IST

Cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres can allow 100 per cent occupancy without any restrictive seating arrangement, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet till 5 pm today

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST

Tobacco taxes too low to control smoking

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Global food trade has been upended by a container crisis

5 min read . 07:50 AM IST

Huge snowstorm hits US east coast, disrupting virus vaccinations

3 min read . 07:37 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The government had earlier restricted sitting to every alternative seat.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had allowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres on January 30.

The state government said that all standard COVID protocols stipulated by the Centre must be adhered to.

Welcoming the order, Eastern India Motion Pictures' Association office-bearer Ratan Saha told PTI, "We have instructed our hall staff to rearrange the seats in compliance with the directive."

Saha, who also owns a single-screen hall and a multiplex chain, said that without any big-budget release, it would be difficult to draw the audience to the cinema halls.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.