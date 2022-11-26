West Bengal: Ammonia gas leak at ice factory creates panic, 2 people fall sick

West Bengal: Ammonia gas leak at ice factory creates panic, 2 people fall sick1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Two residents in West Bengal's Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas fell sick following the leakage of Ammonia gas from an ice plant on Friday
As per information, on Friday evening, some labourers noticed that gas leaking from 'Ma Tara' ice mill machine. The workers started evacuating the mill. The local residents panicked and immediately informed the police of Kakdwip Harwood Point Coastal Police Station.
On receiving the intimation about the incident a number of fire tenders were rushed to the spot and controlled the situation within hours.
"Ammonia gas leaked from an ice mill at around 7:30 pm. The fire tenders have reached the spot. After three hours of effort, the fire brigade managed to bring the gas leak under control," said Gautam Biswas, Fire Officer.
No casualties have been recorded in the incident.
Further information is awaited.
This week, another incident of a gas leak in a factory happened in West Bengal. The incident happened in a cold drink manufacturing unit located in Kamalgazi area on the southern fringes of Kolkata.
Several workers of the factory fell ill due to the leakage of ammonia.
The gas leakage was reported from the pipe meant to supply ammonia, which is used as a coolant at the factory.
Firefighters sprinkled water continuously to "control the gas leakage".
The spot of leakage was spotted later in the evening and it was quickly "mended".
Ammonia, a basic building block for ammonium nitrate fertilizer, is irritating and corrosive. Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in the air causes immediate burning of the nose, throat, and respiratory tract. This can cause bronchiolar and alveolar oedema, and airway destruction resulting in respiratory distress.
