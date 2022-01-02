As cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus surge across the country, the West Bengal government on Sunday brought back stricter Covid-related restrictions.

At a press conference on Sunday, state chief secretary HK Dwivedi announced that only essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am in the state.

The restrictions will be in force 15 January.

This comes as two more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in West Bengal on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16.

One of the new patients came from Odisha while a local person tested positive for Omicron at the India-Bangladesh international border in Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district, said an official.

Meanwhile, five other travellers who recently arrived in West Bengal from other countries tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

West Bengal on Saturday reported 4,512 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,061 more than the previous day, with Kolkata accounting for 2,398 new cases, as per the state health department.

Here's what's allowed in the state from now:

All academic activities in schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed. Only administrative activities shall be permitted with 50% of employees at a time.

Local trains will operate with 50% capacity till 7 pm, while all shopping malls and markets would be allowed to remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities.

Long-distance trains will operate as per their usual schedule. Metro trains in Kolkata will also operate as per their usual timing but with 50% capacity.

Bars and restaurants were allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm, while home delivery of food and other essential products was permitted as per usual operational hours.

All government and private offices will operate at 50% capacity and all administrative meetings will be conducted in virtual mode.

Meetings and conferences have been allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, saloons and wellness centres shall remain closed.

All entertainment parks, zoos, tourist places shall remain closed.

Shopping malls and market complexes may function with a restricted entry of people by not exceeding 50 % of the capacity at a time and up to 10 pm.

Cinema halls and theatre halls may operate with 50% of seating capacity at a time and up to 10 pm.

Not more than 50 persons at a time shall be allowed for any social, religious and cultural gatherings.

Not more than 50 persons shall be allowed for marriage related ceremonies.

Not more 20 persons shall be allowed for funeral/burial services and last rites.

