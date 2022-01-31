The West Bengal government on Monday announced relaxation in Covid-related restrictions in the state as the coronavirus pandemic situation has improved.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that night curfew will be in force across the state between 11 pm till 5 am instead of earlier 10 pm to 5 am.

Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls will operate at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places will also reopen with Covid safety protocols, the Bengal CM has said.

The same applies to sports arenas, which can now operate at 75% seating capacity.

CM Banerjee said that work force can be increased from 50% to 75% in private offices, adding that Bengal's daily tally of new cases of infection is declining.

The West Bengal government also said that Mumbai to Kolkata and Delhi to Kolkata flights will operate daily. The UK-Kolkata flights will resume normal operations subject to the RT-PCR test report to be carried by passengers.

The state government has also allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from 3 February. Addressing a press conference, CM Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.

"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said.

Banerjee said the coronavirus situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.

