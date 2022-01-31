West Bengal announces relaxation in Covid curbs, night curfew timings changed

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls will operate at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places will also reopen with Covid safety protocols, the Bengal CM has said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls will operate at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places will also reopen with Covid safety protocols, the Bengal CM has said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The same applies to sports arenas, which can now operate at 75% seating capacity.
The same applies to sports arenas, which can now operate at 75% seating capacity.
CM Banerjee said that work force can be increased from 50% to 75% in private offices, adding that Bengal's daily tally of new cases of infection is declining.
CM Banerjee said that work force can be increased from 50% to 75% in private offices, adding that Bengal's daily tally of new cases of infection is declining.
The West Bengal government also said that Mumbai to Kolkata and Delhi to Kolkata flights will operate daily. The UK-Kolkata flights will resume normal operations subject to the RT-PCR test report to be carried by passengers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The West Bengal government also said that Mumbai to Kolkata and Delhi to Kolkata flights will operate daily. The UK-Kolkata flights will resume normal operations subject to the RT-PCR test report to be carried by passengers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The state government has also allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from 3 February. Addressing a press conference, CM Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.
The state government has also allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from 3 February. Addressing a press conference, CM Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.
"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said.