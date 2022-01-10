KOLKATA : West Bengal Chief secretary HK Dwivedi on Monday held a virtual meet with district administrators of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Birbhum amid an alarming surge in Covid cases.

Five districts in particular have recorded a huge surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government said on Monday.

The five districts include the metropolis of Kolkata and industrial districts of Howrah and Hooghly. Apart from them there is Birbhum and North 24 Parganas.

Dwivedi asked district administrators to impose stricter curbs and ramp up vaccination in these districts to curbs the spread of coronavirus.

Dwivedi directed officials to earmark areas reporting more Covid-19 cases as 'containment or micro containment' zones to cap the rise of transmission.

"He has directed the administrations of these five districts to increase vigilance to see that restrictions are strictly followed. He has instructed them to strictly deal with those found violating Covid-19 safety norms. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for everyone," an official said.

"He has, however, asked the police administration not to go overboard while enforcing the restrictions," he added.

The Chief Secretary also directed the district administration to speed up the vaccination program and ensure that those "waiting for second doses are administered without any delay". Officials of these districts were also asked to build more 'safe homes' there and ensure that an adequate number of beds are ready in hospitals.

Kolkata had the lion's share of Covid cases reporting 5,556 cases on Monday, with North 24 parganas which houses many of Kolkata's satelite towns and IT hub of Salt lake city coming a close second with 4,297 cases.

The industrial districts of Howrah and Hooghly together accounted for 2,559 cases. Dwivedi was accompanied by Home secretary BP Gopalika and other senior officials and health secretary NS Nigam at the meeting held virtually.

Nigam directed healthcare workers, who had gone in for isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, to resume work in case they have tested negative for the disease and do not have any health issues, officials said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!