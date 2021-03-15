West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Two-time TMC MLA Debasree Roy quits party

In a letter to the President of the TMC party Subrata Bakshi, the two-time MLA from Raidighi in South 24 Parganas said that "I want to quit the TMC party. I am grateful for letting me serve the party for two terms.

Over 20 ministers and MLAs have resigned from Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, including big names like Suvendu Adhikari, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Land Minister Abdul Rajjak Molla and Agriculture Minister Purnendu Basu.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. Congress is fighting the polls alliance with Left parties, and it will contest on 92 seats in the state. In the last Assembly elections, Congress won 45 seats and claimed the berth of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Congress is fighting the polls alliance with Left parties, and it will contest on 92 seats in the state. In the last Assembly elections, Congress won 45 seats and claimed the berth of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. In the last Assembly elections, Congress won 45 seats and claimed the berth of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

However, in the recent polls for Lok Sabha, the party managed to secure only two out of 42 seats in the state while BJP won 18 seats and secured the second position in West Bengal.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via