West Bengal assembly elections: 75.06% voter turnout recorded in 7th phase

Briefing the mediapersons, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, Aariz Aftab said, "The Commission expresses gratitude to all stakeholders specially the voters for their enthusiastic and fearless participation in the election process today. Commission particularly thanks PwD electors, senior citizens, service voters for taking part in elections honoring COVID protocol norms. For the safety of the voters and the election officials, it was ensured that the polling stations were sanitized one day prior to poll and the facility of thermal scanning, hand sanitisers, face masks were also made available at the polling stations. Proper arrangements for social distancing were put in place."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}