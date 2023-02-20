West Bengal assembly passes motion opposing attempt to divide state
- North Bengal, which shares its border with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, has witnessed violent statehood movements since the early eighties
The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a motion against any attempt to divide the state, with the BJP dubbing the move as a "political stunt".
