BJP's central election committee on Saturday released the first list of candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections. General Secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP's central election committee has approved the names of candidates on 57 seats for West Bengal Assembly elections."

Arun Singh also said Suvendu Adhikari will contest the election from the Nandigram seat. The former TMC heavyweight, who has recently joined BJP, will be facing the chief minister Mamata Banerjee who has already moved her constituency from Bhawanipore to Nandigram.

Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, on Friday, released the list of TMC candidates for the upcoming assembly polls for 291 seats with emphasis on youths, minority, women and backward communities.

Three candidates of the Bimal Gurung faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), an ally of the TMC, will be contesting from the remaining three seats in Darjeeling.

Affirming her candidature from the high profile Nandigram seat, Banerjee will vacate her traditional Bhowanipore seat in Kolkata, as she threw a challenge to her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari, who crossed over to the BJP in December.

"I will contest from Nandigram as I stick to my words. From Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections," Banerjee said while releasing TMC candidate list for the state polls.

In January this year, Banerjee had announced that she would contest elections from the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district.

When asked about Adhikari likely to be pitted against her from the Nandigram, she declined to comment on it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a mega-rally at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade ground on Sunday, which is said to be a part of BJP's "Parivartan Yatra" which was launched in the poll-bound state in February.

Tomorrow's rally will be the first major event of the BJP in the state after the declaration of the election dates.

