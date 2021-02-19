Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal assembly polls: EC to deploy 125 companies of central forces
The Election Commission of India headquarters in Delhi. In the 2012 Gujarat elections, the BJP won 115 out of 182 seats while the Congress won 61 seats with. Photo: Mint

West Bengal assembly polls: EC to deploy 125 companies of central forces

1 min read . 09:32 PM IST PTI

The central armed police forces for the state will include 60 companies of CRPF, 30 companies of SSB and 5 companies each of CISF and ITBP, the Election Commission said

KOLKATA : The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy 125 companies of central forces in West Bengal by February 25 for the ensuing assembly elections, a senior official said on Friday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy 125 companies of central forces in West Bengal by February 25 for the ensuing assembly elections, a senior official said on Friday.

The central armed police forces for the state will include 60 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and five companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK joins France in push to hand Covid vaccines to poorer nations

2 min read . 09:31 PM IST

Over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Health Ministry

1 min read . 09:29 PM IST

Subscriber base of NPS, APY up 22% to 4.05 cr at Jan-end 2021: PFRDA

2 min read . 09:23 PM IST

Ready to become Kerala CM, if BJP comes to power: Metroman E Sreedharan

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST

The central armed police forces for the state will include 60 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and five companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK joins France in push to hand Covid vaccines to poorer nations

2 min read . 09:31 PM IST

Over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Health Ministry

1 min read . 09:29 PM IST

Subscriber base of NPS, APY up 22% to 4.05 cr at Jan-end 2021: PFRDA

2 min read . 09:23 PM IST

Ready to become Kerala CM, if BJP comes to power: Metroman E Sreedharan

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The district-wise list of CAPF coys has been forwarded by the chief electoral officer of West Bengal.

"The senior superintendents of police and chief superintendents of police have been advised to take necessary steps for their accommodation, transportation and other logistics," the official said.

As part of the deployment plan, 12 companies of the central forces are scheduled to arrive in the metropolis on Saturday, he said.

On Friday night, one CRPF company designated for Birbhum district, is slated to arrive.

The ECI is mulling deploying three companies of SSB in Kolkata, four companies of CRPF in neighbouring Howrah Police Commissionerate area and two companies in Howrah (Rural) for the time being, the official said.

A maximum of nine companies of CRPF each have been planned for Purulia and Jhargram districts.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The forces will lay stress on area domination, especially in the sensitive zones. The state police and senior officials of the district administration will be assisting them," he said.

The security personnel will send daily reports to the CEO by 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the ECI started the training of 24,000 polling officers in West Bengal on Friday, the official added.

Elections to the 294-member assembly are due in April-May.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.