Security reduced at Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee residences after BJP sweeps West Bengal polls

Following the end of the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, security arrangements outside key residences linked to party leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were scaled down on Wednesday, according to a Hindustan Times report.

From 6:30 AM onwards, police presence was reduced at three locations—188A Harish Chatterjee Street, 121 Kalighat Road, and 9 Camac Street. These premises include Mamata Banerjee’s residence, the TMC’s central office, and Abhishek Banerjee’s office.

A police officer familiar with the matter said that some high-security measures, such as scissor barricades, had already been replaced with manual guardrails a day earlier. Officials added that only the existing Z+ category security cover will continue, while additional personnel deployed beyond that level have been withdrawn.

The move comes in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the recent Assembly elections. The party won 207 seats, while the TMC secured 80 in the 294-member Assembly. Repolling has been ordered for one constituency.

Officials said a formal directive to scale down security was issued by the Kolkata Police on Tuesday. Advanced barricading systems near the Kalighat residence, installed as part of heightened security, have now been removed.

Separately, West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta has submitted his resignation to Governor RN Ravi. Datta, who had been serving in the role since late 2023, confirmed the development. “I have sent my resignation to the Governor on Tuesday,” Datta told HT.

West Bengal CEO meets Governor to hand over gazette notification of Assembly polls Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal visited Governor RN Ravi at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday.

"I had come to complete the statutory work to submit the gazetted notification, which is done after any election. The list of elected MLAs has been handed over," the CEO said.

“Now, constituting the Assembly is the work of Lok Bhavan. The EC role has ended except for completing the Falta poll,” he added.

This meeting was held to fulfil the official duty of presenting the gazette notification listing all successful candidates from the recently concluded legislative assembly elections.

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Addressing the media post-meeting, Agarwal clarified that the Election Commission’s responsibilities regarding these polls have concluded, barring the finalisation of the remaining voting procedures in the Falta constituency.

Providing the gazette notification is a required constitutional step following the announcement of election outcomes.