At least 10 people have so far been arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in constituencies where polling was held in the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various places even as the overall poll situation was largely peaceful with 79.79% voter turnout recorded till 6.30 pm.

Voting was held in 30 seats - several of them part of the once-Naxal-hit Jangalmahal region -- amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, said Election Commission officials.

Of the 30 seats, nine are in Purulia, four each in Bankura and Jhargram, six in Paschim Medinipur, and seven in high-stakes Purba Medinipur district.

According to Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab, seven of the ten people arrested were held from Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters.

Later, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters.

When questioned about the same, Aftab said: "Three people have been arrested in Contai where a driver sustained minor injuries."

About the death of one person whose body was found near his home at Keshiari in Paschim Medinipur district, Aftab said that the commission is waiting for the postmortem examination report.

BJP leaders claimed that Mongol Soren (35) was a party supporter and he was killed by TMC "goons", a charge denied by the ruling party.

In its report to the EC, the district administration said the death had no connection with the polling process.

"The post mortem is being done at Keshiari Rural Hospital. We are waiting for the report," Aftab said.

Asked whether any repoll will be held, the CEO said that the decision will be taken after scrutinising reports.

He said that some problems occurred with the VVPAT system after 100 votes were cast at a booth in Purba Medinipur district's Majna area and the VVPAT machine was replaced.

"The matter was addressed after which the polling was held smoothly," he said.

A group of people blocked a road outside a polling station at Majna in the Kanthi Dakshin seat, claiming that the VVPAT slip showed results in favour of a particular party, no matter which outfit they voted for.

The CEO said that the commission would look into the allegations of some political parties that personnel of the central forces "were influencing voters to cast their votes for the BJP".

"We are not aware of such an incident. We will enquire into it," he added.

The commission is also looking into an incident in which a bus for poll duty caught fire at Tulsidi in Purulia district on Friday night.

"The driver said he had dropped a bidi which probably led to the fire. Still, we are looking into the matter," Aftab said.

On Friday night, the officer-in-charge of Patashpur police station, Dipak Chakraborty, and paramilitary personnel were injured in a bomb attack when they were patrolling the area, an official said

He said that a case has been registered in Patashpur police station in Purba Medinipur district in this regard.

The total number of voters for the first phase stood at 73,92,709. Among them, 37,64,344 were males, 36,28, 310 females and 55 were of the third gender. There were 11,767 service electors and three overseas electors.

When it comes to the postal ballot absentee voters, 26,736 were of senior citizens category and 4512 were physical disability category.

As many as 47,060 polling personnel were deputed at 10,288 polling booths in 7061 polling station locations during the first phase of elections.

For this phase, EC had appointed 36 observers, including 20 general observers, 7 police observers and 9 expenditure observers. Further, there were 1979 micro observers in phase-I polling.

According to EC, ₹35.97 crore cash, liquor worth ₹18.22 crores, ₹77.91 crore worth drugs and narcotics as well as precious metals worth ₹8.4 crore and freebies of ₹66 crores have been seized till now.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via