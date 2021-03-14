The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has once again postponed the release of its manifesto for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

The manifesto was scheduled to be released on Sunday but a new date for the same will be announced later.

The party was supposed to release its manifesto earlier but had to defer it after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries on Wednesday while campaigning at Birulia Bazar in Nandigram in the East Midnapore district.

Meanwhile, Banerjee on Sunday will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra, according to reports.

She will address a public rally at Hazra this afternoon.

It will be her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram.

On 10 March , the Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on 12 March.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. The six-member board has re-examined her health condition. We have opened the plaster cast. Fresh plaster has been applied. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, after her repeated requests. She has been advised to revisit after seven days," the medical board of the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata told reporters.

On Friday, a delegation of six MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) met the Election Commission officials in the national capital to raise their concern over the Nandigram incident. "The events/actions leading up to the attempt on her life, leave no doubt that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy," read a letter by the TMC to the Election Commission.

A BJP delegation also met the Election Commission of India and demanded an impartial probe into an alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee.

