comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 11:01:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.35 0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 226 3.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 252.65 -5.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 649.3 0.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 616.4 -0.6%
Business News/ News / India/  West Bengal Assembly: TMC to table motion against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'
Back

The ruling Trinamool Congress is all set to lock horns with the centre in West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday in the matter of pending financial dues. TMC will table a moton in the West Bengal Assembly to discuss the issues of financial dues that the union government owes to the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.

In response to the announcement, the opposition BJP said that it will oppose the motion in the assembly.

"The Centre has started an economic blockade against the state. The Union government has stopped funds under several central schemes, including MGNREGA. We will discuss the issue on the floor of the House," he said.

Centre playing Vendetta politics, accused TMC

The West Bengal government accused the central government for blocking funds for West Bengal due to vendetta politics, alleges the senior minister. BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said that the party will oppose the motion.

"We will oppose such a motion. The TMC has been trying to mislead the people by spreading canards. Before bringing a motion against the Centre and Manipur, they should discuss panchayat violence in the state," he told PTI.

On Monday, the West Bengal Assembly passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur amid opposition by the BJP. 

TMC to hold massive protest on Gandhi Jayanti against blocking of West Bengal funds

TMC claims that the central government has blocked West Bengal funds under MGNREGA and other social welfare schemes. If the problem remains unresolves, the government will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti against the BJP-led central government, announced TMC.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had staged a two-day sit-in demonstration in March against the Centre's alleged move of not releasing funds to the state for MGNREGA and other welfare schemes.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout