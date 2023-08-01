The ruling Trinamool Congress is all set to lock horns with the centre in West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday in the matter of pending financial dues. TMC will table a moton in the West Bengal Assembly to discuss the issues of financial dues that the union government owes to the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.

In response to the announcement, the opposition BJP said that it will oppose the motion in the assembly.

"The Centre has started an economic blockade against the state. The Union government has stopped funds under several central schemes, including MGNREGA. We will discuss the issue on the floor of the House," he said.

Centre playing Vendetta politics, accused TMC

The West Bengal government accused the central government for blocking funds for West Bengal due to vendetta politics, alleges the senior minister. BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said that the party will oppose the motion.

"We will oppose such a motion. The TMC has been trying to mislead the people by spreading canards. Before bringing a motion against the Centre and Manipur, they should discuss panchayat violence in the state," he told PTI.

On Monday, the West Bengal Assembly passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur amid opposition by the BJP.

TMC to hold massive protest on Gandhi Jayanti against blocking of West Bengal funds

TMC claims that the central government has blocked West Bengal funds under MGNREGA and other social welfare schemes. If the problem remains unresolves, the government will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti against the BJP-led central government, announced TMC.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had staged a two-day sit-in demonstration in March against the Centre's alleged move of not releasing funds to the state for MGNREGA and other welfare schemes.