West Bengal Assembly: TMC to table motion against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST
West Bengal Assembly: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, will table motion against ‘Centre withholding dues of Bengal’
The ruling Trinamool Congress is all set to lock horns with the centre in West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday in the matter of pending financial dues. TMC will table a moton in the West Bengal Assembly to discuss the issues of financial dues that the union government owes to the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.
