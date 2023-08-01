West Bengal Assembly: TMC to table motion against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST
West Bengal Assembly: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, will table motion against ‘Centre withholding dues of Bengal’
West Bengal Assembly: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, will table motion against ‘Centre withholding dues of Bengal’
The ruling Trinamool Congress is all set to lock horns with the centre in West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday in the matter of pending financial dues. TMC will table a moton in the West Bengal Assembly to discuss the issues of financial dues that the union government owes to the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.
The ruling Trinamool Congress is all set to lock horns with the centre in West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday in the matter of pending financial dues. TMC will table a moton in the West Bengal Assembly to discuss the issues of financial dues that the union government owes to the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.
In response to the announcement, the opposition BJP said that it will oppose the motion in the assembly.
In response to the announcement, the opposition BJP said that it will oppose the motion in the assembly.
"The Centre has started an economic blockade against the state. The Union government has stopped funds under several central schemes, including MGNREGA. We will discuss the issue on the floor of the House," he said.
"The Centre has started an economic blockade against the state. The Union government has stopped funds under several central schemes, including MGNREGA. We will discuss the issue on the floor of the House," he said.
The West Bengal government accused the central government for blocking funds for West Bengal due to vendetta politics, alleges the senior minister. BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said that the party will oppose the motion.
The West Bengal government accused the central government for blocking funds for West Bengal due to vendetta politics, alleges the senior minister. BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said that the party will oppose the motion.
"We will oppose such a motion. The TMC has been trying to mislead the people by spreading canards. Before bringing a motion against the Centre and Manipur, they should discuss panchayat violence in the state," he told PTI.
"We will oppose such a motion. The TMC has been trying to mislead the people by spreading canards. Before bringing a motion against the Centre and Manipur, they should discuss panchayat violence in the state," he told PTI.
On Monday, the West Bengal Assembly passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur amid opposition by the BJP.
On Monday, the West Bengal Assembly passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur amid opposition by the BJP.
TMC claims that the central government has blocked West Bengal funds under MGNREGA and other social welfare schemes. If the problem remains unresolves, the government will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti against the BJP-led central government, announced TMC.
TMC claims that the central government has blocked West Bengal funds under MGNREGA and other social welfare schemes. If the problem remains unresolves, the government will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti against the BJP-led central government, announced TMC.
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had staged a two-day sit-in demonstration in March against the Centre's alleged move of not releasing funds to the state for MGNREGA and other welfare schemes.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had staged a two-day sit-in demonstration in March against the Centre's alleged move of not releasing funds to the state for MGNREGA and other welfare schemes.