West Bengal Assembly’s special session to pass Bill proposing death punishment for rapists begins today

West Bengal Assembly's special session begins today to pass a Bill proposing the death penalty for rapists, following the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. The Bill seeks to ensure swift justice in such heinous cases.

Updated2 Sep 2024, 08:06 AM IST
The special session of West Bengal Assembly to pass a Bill proposing capital punishment for convicts in rape and murder cases will commence today, September 2. The Bill came in the wake of the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The proposal to hold this special session was cleared on August 28. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly in the session to ensure capital punishment for convicted rapists.

The Bill would be tabled for discussion and passage on Tuesday, September 3, the second day of the special session, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee told news agency PTI.

Speaking at the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad's foundation day rally on August 28, the chief minister said she would sit on dharna outside Raj Bhavan here if the Governor delays in giving his nod to the amended Bill or forwards it to the President for ratification.

Mamata Banerjee- led West Bengal government and the police have come under fire over the incident which was followed by nationwide protests.

The police had recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

“The current provisions of justice and punishment in the BNS are long drawn. We want to complete that process in a time-bound manner,” West Bengal minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay told PTI, adding that the Bill, once passed, would be sent to the Governor for his assent.

The monsoon session of the West Bengal assembly was prorogued on August 5.

“Since the session was prorogued and not adjourned sine die, we do not need the Governor's permission to reconvene the House,” Chattopadhyay said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWest Bengal Assembly’s special session to pass Bill proposing death punishment for rapists begins today

