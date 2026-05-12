PM Modi announces West Bengal’s integration into Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi: The people of West Bengal are set to gain access to the Ayushman Bharat's Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday.

The announcement, shared via the Prime Minister's official X account, aims to transform West Bengal's medical infrastructure.

The scheme provides a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization, targeting the bottom 40% of the population.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and how will it benefit West Bengal residents? ⌵ Ayushman Bharat's Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is the world's largest healthcare scheme providing a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Its integration into West Bengal aims to provide millions of residents access to cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals nationwide, removing financial barriers to medical procedures. 2 Why has West Bengal's integration into Ayushman Bharat been delayed until now? ⌵ The implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal has been previously hindered by administrative disputes and political confrontation. The scheme's rollout in the state follows a change in administration, similar to previous instances in Delhi and Odisha. 3 How will the 'double-engine' governance model impact West Bengal's access to central schemes like Ayushman Bharat? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi highlighted that aligning state and central policies under a 'double-engine' governance model is expected to accelerate the delivery of public services. This synergy aims to ensure seamless delivery of key central schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, for the welfare of West Bengal's population. 4 What are the expected benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme's 'portability' feature for West Bengal? ⌵ The 'portability' feature of Ayushman Bharat allows beneficiaries to seek treatment in any empanelled hospital across the country, regardless of their home state. This is expected to be particularly beneficial for West Bengal's migratory workforce, ensuring they can access healthcare services while away from home. 5 Besides Ayushman Bharat, what other central government schemes are being implemented in West Bengal? ⌵ Following the state's integration into Ayushman Bharat, West Bengal is also implementing other central schemes. These include PM Jan Arogya Yojna, PM Fasal Bima Yojna (crop insurance), PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) for school upgrades, PM Viswakarma scheme for artisans, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Ujwala 3.0 for cooking gas connections.

Mint reported on 8 May that BJP's planned to introduce the scheme following its victory in West Bengal.

New government's priority Since the scheme’s inception, its implementation in West Bengal has been mired in administrative disputes and political confrontation.

The rollout holds significant importance for the new administration’s governance agenda following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landmark victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. BJP won 207 seats to unseat the All India Trinamool Congress, ending Mamata Banerjee’s tenure and bringing Suvendu Adhikari to power as chief minister.

With the state's integration into the scheme, millions of residents are expected to gain access to cashless treatment at a nationwide network of empanelled public and private hospitals.

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Modi emphasized that the primary motivation behind this expansion is the direct benefit to the local population, ensuring that financial constraints do not act as a barrier to life-saving medical procedures.

He also highlighted the administrative synergies expected under a “double-engine” governance model, suggesting that aligning state and central policies will accelerate the delivery of various public services.

“The welfare of my sisters and brothers of West Bengal is supreme! I’m very happy that the people of the state will have access to Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest healthcare scheme that ensures top-quality and affordable healthcare. At the same time, the double-engine government will ensure seamless delivery of key central schemes,” Modi said on X.

On-ground implementation The rollout is expected in the coming days. “Timeline for the implementation of the PM-JAY in West Bengal is under consideration,” said an official close to the development.

Experts said that the “portability” feature of Ayushman Bharat—allowing beneficiaries to seek treatment in any empanelled hospital regardless of their home state—will be particularly beneficial for the state's migratory workforce.

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The focus is now on ground-level execution, including beneficiary identification and onboarding local medical institutions to ensure that “top-quality healthcare” becomes a reality for every household in the state.

The inclusion of West Bengal follows the precedent set in Delhi and Odisha, where the scheme was adopted only after a change in administration. This transition marks the end of regional holdouts, finally bringing these states into a unified national health system under the Ayushman Bharat framework.

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