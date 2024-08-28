Bengal Bandh today: BJP calls for 12 hour bandh after rally for Kolkata rape victim turns violent | Top 10 Updates

Bengal Bandh today: After the Nabanna Abhijan protest rally for the Kolkata doctor rape victim turned violent yesterday, the BJP has called for 12 hour bandh on August 28.

Bengal Bandh Live Updates: Following the chaos that gripped the streets of Kolkata amid the Nabanna Abhijan protest rally on Tuesday, the BJP West Bengal unit called for a '12-hour bandh' in the state on Wednesday. Union Minister Sukanta Majumder said the bandh was called in opposition to the "violence on the student agitation" during the protest march.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chief advisor Alapan Bandopadhyay said, "The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected." Transport services will remain operational, and shops, marketplaces and other business establishments have been asked to remain open, the chief advisor said.

Kolkata police on Tuesday used water cannons to disperse protestors at Santragachi in Howrah during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march, as they climbed onto and broke through police barricades and clashed with officers.

The protestors also dragged away barricades, prompting police to respond with lathi charges and tear gas.

The rally, which was organized in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, started with people assembling at Santragachi before moving from College Square in Kolkata.

In preparation for the protest, police had established heavy security around the West Bengal state secretariat.