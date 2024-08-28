Bengal Bandh today: After the Nabanna Abhijan protest rally for the Kolkata doctor rape victim turned violent yesterday, the BJP has called for 12 hour bandh today, on August 28.

Chaos descended as protestors and police clashed in the streets of Kolkata and Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder said today's bandh was called in opposition to the “violence on the student agitation" during the protest march.