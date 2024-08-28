Bengal Bandh today: After the Nabanna Abhijan protest rally for the Kolkata doctor rape victim turned violent yesterday, the BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh today, on August 28. We bring you the top 10 updates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bengal Bandh today: After the Nabanna Abhijan protest rally for the Kolkata doctor rape victim turned violent yesterday, the BJP has called for 12 hour bandh today, on August 28.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Chaos descended as protestors and police clashed in the streets of Kolkata and Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder said today's bandh was called in opposition to the “violence on the student agitation" during the protest march.
Alapan Bandopadhyay, chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. “We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected. Transport services will remain operational, and shops, marketplaces and other business establishments have been asked to remain open," he stated.
Kolkata police on August 27 used water cannons to disperse protestors at Santragachi in Howrah during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ protest march, as they climbed onto and broke through police barricades and clashed with officers.
BJP's Majumdar was seen at a protest outside Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lal Bazar demanding the release of detained students.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The protestors also dragged away barricades, to which police responded with lathi charges and tear gas on the crowd. In preparation for the protest, police had established heavy security around the West Bengal state secretariat.
The Nabanna Abhijan rally, was organised in support of the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. It started with people assembling at Santragachi before moving from College Square in Kolkata.
Despite the call for bandh, government offices, banks, schools, colleges, and petrol pumps will most likely remain open today. Public transportation including buses and rail services are also expected to ply normally; and essential services such as medical care, drinking water, and electricity will operate as usual.
Criticising CM Banerjee, BJP National President JP Nadda posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), and wrote, “The Trinamool government has crossed all limits of insensitivity. In the arrogance of power, they have trampled and tortured the people of Bengal who were fighting to protect the identity of women!"
The TMC on its part has claimed that the protests are “premeditated assault" by the BJP. Also posting on X, the party's official account stated, “'Nabanna Abhiyan' by Bangla-Birodhi BJP was nothing but a premeditated assault on Bengal’s peace."
TMC further stated that the “Nabanna Abhiyan" protest was a conspiracy by the BJP and was “nothing short of a FATAL ATTACK on Bengal!"
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had urged the government to avoid using power to stop the “peaceful protesting students". Later in the day on August 27, he expressed angst over the chaos and called it a “ghastly sight".