Home >News >India >West Bengal bandh today: Left calls for 12-hour strike, blocks train tracks at Kanchrapara railway station
The Left and Congress supporters have blocked a road in Ashoknagar, North 24 Paraganas.

West Bengal bandh today: Left calls for 12-hour strike, blocks train tracks at Kanchrapara railway station

2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Left Front has called for a 12-hour bandh in the state today to protest after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata on Thursday
  • The bandh will remain effective from 6 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening

In view of the 12-hour bandh in West Bengal called on Friday by the Left parties to protest against Thursday's police crackdown on students marching towards Nabanna - the state secretariat, protesters have blocked the rail tracks at Kanchrapara railway station in North 24 Paraganas.

The Left Front has called for a 12-hour bandh in the state today to protest after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata on Thursday.

As per reports, the Left parties will also take out a rally at 10 am today.

The streets of Siliguri remained deserted today in support of the bandh called by the Left Front. The bandh, however, did not affect the public transport in the state.

"The Left Front has called for 12 hours bandh in West Bengal on Friday from to protest over the incident where left party workers were beaten up and water cannons were used against them by Police during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata," said Left Front Chairman Biman Bose on Thursday.

The bandh will remain effective from 6 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening, he added.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal Government mandated the presence of all employees of the State Government at their offices on Friday.

The notice also said that if the state government employees (other than the most important circumstances) are absent tomorrow, then their salary will be deducted.

West Bengal bandh live updates here:

  • Congress has supported the 12-hour strike today.
  • The members of the Left parties and Congress have blocked a road in the North 24 Parganas district's Barasat area of West Bengal.
  • Members of the Left parties have blocked a road near Sukanta Setu during the 12-hour bandh called today.
  • The Left and Congress supporters have blocked a road in Ashoknagar, North 24 Paraganas.

