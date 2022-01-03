West Bengal: Belur Math in Kolkata to remain closed for devotees, visitors

West Bengal: Belur Math in Kolkata to remain closed for devotees, visitors1 min read . 06:29 AM IST
Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, will remain closed for devotees and visitors until further notification.
In the wake of the COVID restrictions imposed by the West Bengal government, Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, will remain closed for devotees and visitors until further notification.
"It is notified for the information of all concerned that Belur Math will remain closed for the devotees and visitors until further notification. This is in pursuance of the circular dated January 2, 2022 issued by the Government of West Bengal with regard to COVID-19 pandemic," the official notification by the Belur Math authorities read.
In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Sunday decided to shut down schools and other educational institutes, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks from January 3.
Briefing the media, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said, "All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks to be closed in the state from tomorrow."
The government directed all government and private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
"All government and private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode," said Dwivedi.
The government also informed that the flights from Delhi and Mumbai to West Bengal will function only twice a week from January 5.
