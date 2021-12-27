West Bengal: Belur Math to remain shut for devotees on 1st January1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 08:09 PM IST
- Math will remain closed on Saturday due to 'unavoidable reasons'
|
Listen to this article
West Bengal: Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, will remain closed for devotees and visitors on 1st January 2022, the temple informed on Monday.
“Due to unavoidable reasons, on 1 January 22 (Saturday)), Belur Math premises will remain closed for devotees and visitors," the statement issued by general secretary said.
Belur Math was re-opened for the devotees and visitors from August 18. Math is opened for the devotees and visitors from morning 8:00 am to 11:00 am and in the evening from 4:00 pm to 5:54 pm.
Devotees and visitors are allowed with Covid protocols like wearing masks, thermal gun checking, using hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance before entering the shrine.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!