West Bengal: Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, will remain closed for devotees and visitors on 1st January 2022, the temple informed on Monday.

“Due to unavoidable reasons, on 1 January 22 (Saturday)), Belur Math premises will remain closed for devotees and visitors," the statement issued by general secretary said.

West Bengal | Belur Math shall remain closed for devotees & visitors on 1st January 2022, due to unavoidable reasons. pic.twitter.com/8kt0lurdmu — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Belur Math was re-opened for the devotees and visitors from August 18. Math is opened for the devotees and visitors from morning 8:00 am to 11:00 am and in the evening from 4:00 pm to 5:54 pm.

Devotees and visitors are allowed with Covid protocols like wearing masks, thermal gun checking, using hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance before entering the shrine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.