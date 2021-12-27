West Bengal: Belur Math to remain shut for devotees on 1st January

West Bengal: Belur Math to remain shut for devotees on 1st January1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
- Math will remain closed on Saturday due to 'unavoidable reasons'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
West Bengal: Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, will remain closed for devotees and visitors on 1st January 2022, the temple informed on Monday.
West Bengal: Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, will remain closed for devotees and visitors on 1st January 2022, the temple informed on Monday.
“Due to unavoidable reasons, on 1 January 22 (Saturday)), Belur Math premises will remain closed for devotees and visitors," the statement issued by general secretary said.
“Due to unavoidable reasons, on 1 January 22 (Saturday)), Belur Math premises will remain closed for devotees and visitors," the statement issued by general secretary said.
Belur Math was re-opened for the devotees and visitors from August 18. Math is opened for the devotees and visitors from morning 8:00 am to 11:00 am and in the evening from 4:00 pm to 5:54 pm.
Belur Math was re-opened for the devotees and visitors from August 18. Math is opened for the devotees and visitors from morning 8:00 am to 11:00 am and in the evening from 4:00 pm to 5:54 pm.
Devotees and visitors are allowed with Covid protocols like wearing masks, thermal gun checking, using hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance before entering the shrine.
Devotees and visitors are allowed with Covid protocols like wearing masks, thermal gun checking, using hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance before entering the shrine.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!