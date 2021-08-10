As the coronavirus situation in West Bengal has improved significantly, Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, will be opened for the devotees and visitors from 18 August 2021 until further orders, news agency ANI reported.

However, devotees have been directed to follow all the Covid-19 protocols while entering the Math.

Belur Math has remained closed to devotees since March 24, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was opened opened for a day on July 24 on the occasion of Guru Poornima.

COVID-19 update in West Bengal

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 18,252 on Tuesday with 12 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin issued by the state health department said. The tally mounted to 15,34,999 after 639 new cases were detected, it said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for four fatalities, while the city registered one death. Sixty-eight fresh cases were recorded in Kolkata, the bulletin said. At least 724 more people recuperated from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 15,06,532.

The discharge rate stands at 98.15 per cent. West Bengal currently has 10,215 active cases. Since Monday, 40,469 samples have been tested in the state, which took the total number of such clinical examinations conducted so far to 1,61,62,814, the bulletin added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.