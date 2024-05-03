West Bengal, Bihar to get relief from heatwave soon; heavy rains likely in Northeast | IMD issues alert for THESE states
Weather Updates: For the south Peninsular regions, the IMD official said that heatwave conditions would persist in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the next four days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that the heatwave conditions would subside in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar after three days due to thunderstorm activity in the eastern region.
