Weather Updates: For the south Peninsular regions, the IMD official said that heatwave conditions would persist in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the next four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that the heatwave conditions would subside in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar after three days due to thunderstorm activity in the eastern region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that the heatwave conditions would persist for the next three days in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar. “After three days, heatwave conditions will abate due to thunderstorm activity in the eastern region."

For the south Peninsular regions, the IMD official said that similar heatwave conditions would persist in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the next four days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in its weather bulletin, the IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave in Telangana, West Bengal and coastal Karnataka.

Heatwave conditions are highly likely in some pockets over Gangetic West Bengal; in isolated pockets over Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu in the next 3 days, the IMD bulletin noted. In Kerala, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on May 3; in Odisha, Bihar on May 3 and 4; in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada on May 4 and 5, and in West Rajasthan on May 7th, it furtehr said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department further said that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during the next four-five days; Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch on May 3 and 4, and Konkan between May 3 and 5.

Rainfall expected in... Kumar, the IMD scientist, said that light to moderate rainfall activity is expected in the northeastern states for the next two days. After that, “heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely over Northeast India on May 5 and 6," the IMD bulletin said.

Fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are highly likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 5 days, it added.

Light to moderate rainfall activity is also expected in the South Peninsula region and East India after three-four days, the IMD official added. Heatwave conditions are currently prevailing in these areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides this, the IMD predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh between May 3 and 5.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!