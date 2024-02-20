West Bengal news: BJP allegedly hurls 'Khalistani' jibe at IPS officer in Sandeshkhali; Sikhs plan protest. What we know
The Sikh IPS officer had been stationed to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
West Bengal's violence stricken Sandeshkhali saw a newer problem erupt when Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly called an IPS officer deputed at Dhamakhali, a ‘Khalistani’. The Sikh IPS officer had been stationed to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
Sikhs Protest Outside BJP Premises
Members of the Sikh community planned to gherao the BJP's state headquarters on Muralidhar Lane in Kolkata in protest against the 'Khalistani' jibe, as reported by news agency PTI citing TMC officials in the know.
They are also planning another protest in Asansol, the PTI report added.
BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Sandeshkhali Visit
Earlier in the day, West Bengal police had stopped Suvendu Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali, citing that the imposition of prohibitory orders and the state government moving the division bench against a single bench order on Monday allowing the leader of the opposition in the assembly to visit the trouble-torn area.
He later reached Sandeskhali after being granted permission by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court to visit the restive area.
Sandeshkhali Unrest
Sandeshkhali had witnessed a series of protests after local women accused absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.
Shajahan is on the run after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.
